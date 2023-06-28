Russia expects launch of payment card for foreign tourists by yearend — minister

DERBENT, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects the electronic payment card for foreign tourists to be launched in the country in Q4 2023, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday.

"The bill on the launch of electronic card for tourists has been passed in the third reading. <…> Foreign tourists will be able to register the virtual Mir card to pay for tours to Russia and to receive it upon arrival. We expect such a possibility to appear as early as in the fourth quarter," he said at a meeting focused on tourism held by President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko tasked involved governmental agencies with developing the creation of a payment card for foreign tourists in Russia that he said encourages the tourist flow in the country’s regions, in which guests from other countries traditionally took interest.