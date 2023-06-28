US considers new restrictions on AI chip exports to China — WSJ

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering imposing new restrictions on the export of US artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

"The Commerce Department could move as soon as early next month to stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip makers to customers in China and other countries of concern without first obtaining a license, the people said. The action would be part of final rules codifying and expanding the export control measures announced in October, some of the people said," the newspaper wrote.

According to The Wall Street Journal, "The move could further crimp China’s ability to build its AI capabilities after restrictions last year that cut off the most advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices."

During a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in June, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that he welcomes US companies that bring AI technology to China.