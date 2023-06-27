Yandex starts testing self-driving cars in Belgrade — source

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Self-Driving Group (SDG), an international subsidiary of Yandex, has started testing self-driving cars in Serbia’s capital Belgrade, a source familiar with the company’s activities told TASS.

"International Self-Driving Group that will be unbundled from Yandex after restructuring, has started the testing of autonomous cars on Belgrade roads," the source said. The press service of Yandex confirmed the information to TASS.

Yandex has already started robotaxi in a test mode in Moscow’s region of Yasenevo. Any trip in robotaxi costs 100 rubles ($1.17). Any users aged 18 and above can participate in the testing.