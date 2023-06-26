Russia honors $159.4 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored Eurobond coupon payment obligations in full scope in the amount of $13.4 bln rubles ($159.4 mln) for bonds mature in 2028, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"The Russian Finance Ministry informs that money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of external bond loans of the Russian Federation mature in 2028 totaling 13.4 bln rubles (the equivalent of $159.4 mln) were received by the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

"Commitments of servicing sovereign securities of the Russian Federation were therefore honored by the Finance Ministry in full scope," the ministry added.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors.