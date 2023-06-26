Ruble’s 3% loss on Monday morning recovered

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The ruble’s exchange rate has recovered its losses against the dollar, euro and yuan on Moscow Exchange on Monday morning, according to trading data.

As of 11:05 a.m. Moscow time, the euro was up by 0.08% at 92.41 rubles, the dollar was up by 0.2% at 84.87 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.09% at 11.72 rubles. As of 11:13 a.m., the dollar was up by 0.22% at 84.88 rubles, the euro was up by 0.12% at 92.45 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.06% at 11.71 rubles.

Meanwhile, the MOEX Index was down by 1.42% at 2,755.26 points, whereas the RTS Index was down by 1.66% at 1,022.73 points.

At the opening of Monday trading the dollar rose by 2.99% to 87.23 rubles exceeding 87 rubles for the first time since March 29, 2022, the euro climbed by 3.18% to 95.28 rubles surpassing 95 rubles first since April 25, 2023, while the yuan gained 2.99% to 12.059 rubles, rising above 12 rubles first since April 7, 2023.