Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 41.4 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 41.4 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 41.4 mln cubic meters as of June 26. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Sunday, June 25, the pumping equaled 40.9 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on June 26 totaled 41.4 mln cubic meters. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

Gas withdrawal from European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities amounted to 14 mln cubic meters on June 24, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile pumping totaled 373 mln cubic meters.

The heating season in Europe ended on April 6. European UGS facilities are currently 75.78% full (16.32 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with 82.54 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system hit a fresh all-time high of 12.16 bln cubic meters in May. Record LNG flows have persisted in Europe in June as well.