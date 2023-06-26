TASS becomes official media partner of OPEC International Seminar

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The TASS news agency and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have come to an agreement on cooperation, whereby TASS will cover the activities of the 8th OPEC International Seminar as its official media partner.

The Seminar will be held on July 5-6 in the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. The key topic of the event is "Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition."

The previous OPEC International Seminar was held five years ago, in June 2018. The event was attended by 950 delegates from 50 countries around the globe. The next seminar was initially scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will bring together ministers from OPEC and OPEC+ member-countries and other oil producing nations, chief executives of international organizations and the senior management of oil and gas majors across the globe. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Mohamed Hamel, Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanne, EC Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Austrian multinational integrated oil, gas and petrochemical company OMV Alfred Stern, CEO of British multinational oil and gas company BP Bernard Looney and others have already been confirmed as speakers on the Seminar’s website.

The OPEC International Seminar has an outstanding record for both the caliber of participants and the high level of discussions that take place on the leading issues affecting the energy sector, especially "at this critical time in the global industry," OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said ahead of the Seminar. "We are looking forward to welcoming all our guests to Vienna for what will be a truly memorable and informative event," he stressed.