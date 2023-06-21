En+ sees power consumption growth — executive

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The power consumption level of industrial producers is stable and enables energy company to plan maintenance and investment programs and forecast the financial outcome, Chief Operating Officer of the Russian energy company En+ Mikhail Khardikov told TASS in an interview.

"The consumption dynamics is growing across all categories. [Consumption] of households is growing quicker in certain areas; industrial users have the incremental growth approximately at the average index level - 1 to 1.5%," Khardikov said.

It is critical for the energy sector that plants of non-ferrous metallurgy, chemical and automotive and lumber industries keep selling markets and production volumes, the executive said. "We see they manage to do this now and the power consumption level is stable. This provides us with an opportunity to plan operations, maintenance and investment programs, and forecast the financial result," he added.