Bank of Russia working to bring investors from friendly nations to country

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is working to bring investors from friendly nations to financial markets in the country, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

"We are focusing now on domestic investors mainly for obvious reasons but we should also create conditions for the arrival of investors from friendly countries. This is not that easy because we need to build new channels of interaction and provide a more comfortable environment for settlements and payments for investors and for foreign trade activity," Nabiullina said.

"We are implementing a major effort with partner nations in this area, including payments in national currencies, use of the infrastructure not exposed to sanction risks for payments and settlements, appearance of branches of foreign banks with us, partner financing, remote identification for foreign citizens, and so on," she noted.