USC to complete basic construction of cruise ship by late August — CEO

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The United States Corporation (USC) intends to complete the main phase of construction, seagoing and acceptance trials of the Peter the Great cruise liner by August 28 of this year, CEO Aleksey Rakhmanov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It [the four-deck cruise liner Peter the Great] will pass through the main construction phase, seagoing trials and acceptance tests by August 28 of this year. We may need some time later to put on the finishing touches, that is, place furniture, put wallpaper up and lay carpet," the chief executive said.

The liner is scheduled to make its first commercial voyage in 2024, Rakhmanov noted. Preparatory work is to be completed so that the ship can set sail in the next navigation season.