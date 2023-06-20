Russia’s DDoS protection market to soar 3.5-fold to $32 mln by 2025 — MTS Red

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s market for services to protect against DDoS attacks amounted to 762 mln rubles ($9 mln) in 2022, and may climb to 2.7 bln rubles ($32 mln) by 2025, TASS learned from a source in the press office of MTS Red, a cybersecurity subsidiary of telecoms operator MTS.

Experts project that the market will grow by around 60% in 2023.

Among the primary growth drivers behind this trend, the company mentioned the wide prevalence and growth in the number of DDoS attacks, as well as their widespread occurrence on information channels and the simplicity of calculating damage inflicted by such attacks.

According to MTS SOC, the corporate division charged with monitoring security and response to incidents, the scale of DDoS attacks on Russian entities rose markedly in 2022 compared to 2021. "This type of attack has become driven primarily by political motivations over the past year, and it can victimize any organization that would draw widespread media attention if its online resources were to become inaccessible [due to such attacks]," the experts clarified.