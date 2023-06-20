Internet access by passport identification only not under discussion — digital minister

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. No plans are in the works to mandate identification confirmed by a user’s passport for accessing the Internet, Russian Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev said during a session on IT developments at the CNews Forum.

"Naturally, no passport-based access is being discussed," the official said, replying to a question on the matter. "Everything will remain as it is," he added.

Shadayev said that last year the ministry assumed that the entire Russian telecommunications industry would be isolated from international traffic due to mass disconnections from European access points.

"This scenario did not play out, but we should be ready that such a risk may materialize, and so everything that is working domestically within the country should be working. Any disconnection would be an initiative by foreign companies," Shadayev added.