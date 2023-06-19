Railway transit of Belarusian cargoes via Russia to rise 3.8-fold in 2023 — minister

VITEBSK /Belarus/, June 19. /TASS/. Railway transit of Belarusian export cargoes through the Russian territory increased 3.8-fold in the first five months of 2023 year-on-year, Belarusian Minister of Transport and Communications Aleksey Avramenko said on Monday.

"Under the agreement railway transport carried 6.7 mln tons of Belarusian export cargoes in transit through the Russian territory in the first five months of this year, up 3.8-fold," he said at a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia.

The transportation of Belarusian exports using Russian transport infrastructure "demonstrates stable growth," the minister noted. "It is worth noting that the main volume of cargoes flow through Russian ports, rising more than four-fold to around 5 mln tons," Avramenko said, adding that "19 ports of the Russian Federation are employed for processing Belarusian export cargoes."