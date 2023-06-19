Uzbekistan signs two-year contract for gas purchase with Russia — ministry

TASHKENT, June 19. /TASS/. Uzbekistan has reached an agreement with Russia on gas purchases within two years, with annual volumes totaling around $2.8 bln, the press service of the Uzbek Energy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"A gas sales agreement has been concluded between UzGasTrade and Gazprom Export for two years," the statement reads. The agreement was signed by Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov and Chairman of the Management Committee of Gazprom Alexey Miller, the press service added. "Annual volumes total around $2.8 bln," according to the statement.

An agreement was taken on supplies of Russian gas to Uzbekistan and a roadmap for preparing the republic’s gas transport system to receiving gas at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 16, the press service noted.

"The contract developed at fully commercial terms is one of the measures aimed at partially meeting the demand for natural gas of the republic’s consumers that is growing annually," the statement said.

"The plan is to start import of 9 mln cubic meters of natural gas per day within the framework of the agreement on October 1 of this year," the press service said.