Russia to increase independence of financial cooperation with China — envoy

BEIJING, June 16. /TASS/. Russia will increase the scale of mutual settlements with China in national currencies, strengthening the independence of financial cooperation between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov told a forum on Friday.

"In 2021, only around one quarter of commercial arithmetics between our countries was made in national currencies, whereas last year - already almost two thirds," he said, adding that Moscow and Beijing plan to "continue increasing the independence of bilateral financial cooperation, facilitating the strengthening of economic sovereignty of the two countries."

The process of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China "comes with high-quality transformations, first of all a decrease in the dependence on the dollar and other Western currencies," the diplomat stressed.