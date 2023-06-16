Any non-market constraints in global trade harmful — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Any non-market constraints in the global trade are counterproductive and harmful, President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), commenting on the price ceiling for Russian oil.

"Any non-market constraints of the global trade in any sector are counterproductive and harmful for the entire world’s economy, for the entire global trade. It means they inflict damage also to the ones that initiate processes of this kind," the head of state said.

Russia also made decisions at the regulatory level that prevent national companies from working with the ones that impose restrictions on Russian goods, including oil, the President noted. "This also affects global markets in its turn," Putin added.