Russian waste management technologies can be used in Asia-Pacific — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia and Thailand are interested in Russian waste management technologies and equipment, CEO of the Russian Environmental Operator Denis Butsaev told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have several interesting projects. We are discussing Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia, where projects can be implemented with involvement of technologies and solutions existing in Russia. This actually shows the development level of the industry we have managed to achieve during a relatively short period of time," the chief executive said.

"I think we will achieve some mutually binding documents with several countries by the end of this year," Butsaev added.