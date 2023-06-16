Russia managed to prevent destabilization of prices — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Destabilization of prices was managed to be prevented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We were seeking after macroeconomic stability for a reason. Using budget mechanisms and monetary instruments, we supported the demand in the economy and thus provided work for enterprises and companies. We at the same time prevented the destabilization of prices," the head of state said.

"We will continue building up our macroeconomy and policy based on the actual situation and bearing the inflation target in mind - just as we did last year and during the pandemic, when the demand dropped in the economy," Putin added.