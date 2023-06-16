Focus on economic openness among most important principles of Russia — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The focus on economic openness is among the most important principles of Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The focus on economic openness is definitely our fifth most important principle. Despite all the difficulties of the last year, we did not turn to the self-isolation path. On the contrary, we expanded contacts with reliable, responsible partners in countries and regions currently acting as the powerhouses, as the drivers of the world’s economy," the President said.

Development of transport corridors and logistics opportunities for Russia makes it possible for the business to strengthen cooperative ties in foreign trade, primarily with countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America, the Russian leader said. "These are markets of the future; everybody knows this perfectly well," he added.