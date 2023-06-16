Russian banks successfully passed strength test, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russian lenders have invested actively, and their capital base has successfully passed the strength test, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Russian banks have maintained high investment activity. Their capital base has passed the strength test," the Russian leader emphasized.

According to Putin, in 2022, lending to legal entities grew 14.3%, while retail lending increased 9.5%. Mortgage loan growth, at more than 18%, has been fast, too, he added, describing the trends as "quite good."

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia's showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year's forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations."