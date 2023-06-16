Russia’s grain harvest to hit 130 mln tons in 2023 — Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s grain harvest may reach 130 mln tons in the event of favorable weather conditions this year, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told TASS, adding that the 2022 harvest record might be equaled in the future.

"In the event of good weather I think it is possible," she said when asked whether Russia might approach the 130 mln tons mark in 2023.

Earlier, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said that the country’s grain harvest with new regions taken into account might reach 123 mln tons in 2023, including 78 mln tons of wheat. Last year’s grain harvest totaled around 158 mln tons.

Abramchenko believes that this record may be equaled, with all prerequisites for it in place.