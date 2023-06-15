China-Russia partnership matters much for regional energy security — Chinese daily

BEIJING, June 15. /TASS/. China’s comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia is essential in efforts to ensure regional energy security and promote the low-carbon agenda globally, Global Times reported on Thursday.

"Despite the critical view from some Western politicians, energy cooperation has always been an important aspect of the China-Russia economic and trade relationship," the Chinese newspaper wrote. This bilateral energy cooperation "not only has the potential for further expansion, but is also of great significance to regional energy security and even global low-carbon development," Global Times maintained.

According to the daily, the recent move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to sign a law ratifying an intergovernmental agreement to allow Russian natural gas exports to China along the Far East route "heralds an important step forward" in bilateral gas cooperation," which "is in line with the overall trend of global energy structure development."

The West has "no right to pressure China to give up energy cooperation with Russia" amid the Ukraine crisis, as Beijing and Moscow have been strengthening their relationship while taking international law norms into account, Global Times emphasized. "Cooperation between China and Russia in low-carbon areas such as natural gas also plays a major role in achieving carbon neutrality targets and promoting global green development," the newspaper concludes.