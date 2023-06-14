Putin hopes participation of Cuba’s PM in SPIEF to be interesting, useful

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes the scheduled participation of Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Marrero in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be interesting for him and useful for relations between the countries.

"I know you have a very large program. We have just recently met in Sochi, where you represented Cuba within the framework of the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union - TASS] as the observer [country]. You also have a large program in Moscow, with many meetings. Then you will depart to St. Petersburg for participation in SPIEF. I hope it will be useful and interesting," Putin said during talks.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

SPIEF’s expanded business program offers attendees the opportunity to participate in more than 140 sessions featuring over 1,000 moderators and speakers, according to event organizer Roscongress Foundation. In line with tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of SPIEF on Friday.