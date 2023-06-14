Russia-Kyrgyzstan development fund financed over 3,300 projects — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The Russia-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund (RKDF) has financed over 3,300 projects from the start of its operations, CEO of the Fund Artem Novikov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Russia-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund has become a leading financial institution on the territory of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. The track record of successful projects implemented to date is over 3,300," Novikov said.

Investments made by the fund in the Kyrgyzstan economy are over $530 mln, he noted. "Revenues of companies financed by us is approaching the mark of 9% of the republican GDP," Novikov added.

