Russia’s oil output down 100,000 bpd in April to 9.6 mln bpd — OPEC

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Oil production in Russia in April 2023 amounted to 9.6 mln barrels per day (bpd), according to the June report of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Earlier, the organization reported that Russia’s output in March amounted to 9.7 mln bpd, which means it decreased the figure by 100,000 bpd in April.

Production of liquid hydrocarbons in Russia in April, according to OPEC, decreased by 176,000 bpd to 10.9 mln bpd.

OPEC also once again retained its forecast for a decrease in liquid hydrocarbon production in Russia for 2023 at the level of 0.75 mln bpd compared to 2022 to 10.28 mln bpd.

The organization noted that the forecast takes into account the voluntary reduction in oil production by 500,000 bpd announced by Russia, which will last until the end of 2024.