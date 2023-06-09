Aeroflot increases passenger traffic by 55.2% in May to 2 mln passengers

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Aeroflot airline in May 2023 increased passenger traffic by 55.2% year-on-year to 2 mln passengers, the company said on Friday.

"The total volume of traffic amounted to 3.7 mln passengers, a 35.9% increase over the same period in 2022, including 3 mln passengers who used domestic routes, an 18.4% increase over 2022. Aeroflot airline’s passenger volume surged by 55.2% compared to the same time in 2022, reaching 2 mln passengers, including 1.4 mln people using domestic flights," the statement said.

At the same time, Aeroflot group boosted traffic by 23.5% to 16.5 mln passengers in January-May.