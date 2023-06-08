Water level in Zaporozhye NPP cooling pond the same, NPP not in jeopardy — press service

MELITOPOL, June 9. /TASS/. The water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has not changed and remains at 16.67 meters, the NPP press service said on Thursday.

"The [water level] in the plant’s cooling pond stays the same, at 16.67 meters. There is no threat to the safety of the Zaporozhye NPP," the press service wrote on the Telegram channel.

Ukrainian forces carried out a missile strike at the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant (HPP) in the early morning hours on June 6, which resulted in the collapse of the hydraulic sluice gate valves on the plant’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. On Wednesday, the IAEA reported that the Zaporozhye nuclear facility is continuing to replenish the water supplies necessary for cooling off its reactors using the Kakhovka Reservoir. Following the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP’s dam, the water level kept dropping at a speed of 5-7 cm per hour. If the level drops below 12.7 meters, the water uptake pumps will stop functioning. If all of the Zaporozhye NPP’s cooling ponds are filled, there will be enough water to cool off the reactors and spent fuel for several months ahead, the agency noted.