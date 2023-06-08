Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $14 bln as of June 1

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Expenditures for the implementation of National Projects in Russia from the federal budget amounted provisionally to 1.15 trillion rubles ($14 bln) or 38.4% from the budget targets as of June 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports on Thursday on its Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, as of June 1, 2023, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 1.15 trillion rubles or 38.4% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Science and Universities (65.2%), Culture (63.4%), and Demography (46.4%).

They are followed by Ecology (42.6%), Education (32.8%), and Small and Medium-size Business and Individual Entrepreneurial Initiative Support (28.7%).