EU countries may hammer out agreement on new anti-Russian sanctions on June 7 — newspaper

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The permanent representatives of the EU member states may come to terms on the bloc’s 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions this Wednesday, the Politico newspaper reports, citing EU diplomats.

Several issues pertaining to the new restrictions remain open, however, the diplomats say. A few countries, including Germany, are concerned about how proposed measures for stemming means of bypassing sanctions could impact their relations with Turkey and China.

Meanwhile, Hungary and Greece are blocking the latest package of sanctions, and intend to continue doing so until Ukraine removes some of their companies from its list of so-called "international war sponsors."

To date, the European Union has imposed ten separate packages of sanctions on Russia.