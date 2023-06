MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.98% to 2,667.76 points and the RTS index - by 0.74% to 1,040.59 points on Tuesday.

As of 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell by 1.98% to 2,640.84 points, and the RTS dollar index - by 1.99% to 1,027.49 points.

The dollar reached 80.97 rubles (+0.02%), the euro grew by 0.06% to 86.85 rubles, and the yuan amounted to 11.36 rubles (-0.1%).