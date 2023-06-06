Russian Energy Ministry keeps coal mining, export outlook at last-year level

NOVOKUZNETSK, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy expects that coal production and mining in 2023 will remain flat in annual terms, Deputy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will produce approximately as much [as in 2022] and exports will be the same. We are targeting the figure of 440 and 220 [mln metric tons accordingly]," the official said.

All the logistical chains underwent restructuring last year due to the introduced embargo, Mochalnikov noted. "This year is to be approximately the same because the international economic background is changing," he stressed.