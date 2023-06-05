Russian and Egyptian companies might expand energy cooperation

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian companies are interested in collaborating on the development and modernization of energy facilities, according to the statement issued by the Russian Energy Ministry following a working between Russia’s Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla.

According to the statement, during the visit, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources met with representatives of Russian companies, where they discussed the prospects and growth of cooperation in the fuel and energy complex.

"We are successfully working with Egyptian partners in the oil sector. We are continuing our cooperation in the exploration and production of energy resources in Egypt," Shulginov said, according to the Russian Energy Ministry.