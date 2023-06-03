Volume of trading on Moscow Exchange markets rises by 20.5% in May

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The total trading volume on the Moscow Exchange markets in May 2023 increased by 20.5% year-on-year and amounted to 94.2 trillion rubles ($1.16 bln), according to the trading platform.

At the same time, the precious metals market (6.3-fold growth), the bond market (3.5-fold growth), and the stock market (3.1-fold growth) showed the best dynamics of transaction volume compared to May 2022. Trading volumes increased in the foreign currency market (by 31%), the money market (by 13.7%), and the futures market (by 5%).

In May 2023, the volume of stock market transactions more than tripled to 3.212 trillion rubles ($39.72 bln). The volume of shares, depository receipts, and shares traded surged 3.1-fold to 1.8 trillion rubles ($22.26 bln). The volume of corporate, regional, and government bond trading increased 3.5-fold to 1.38 trillion rubles ($17.06 bln).

The derivatives market's trading volume climbed by 5% to 5.9 trillion rubles ($72.94 bln). The daily average trading volume was 278.9 bln rubles ($3.45 bln). The volume of foreign exchange transactions surged by 31% to 21 trillion rubles ($259.63 bln). The volume of spot instrument trading reached 7.9 trillion rubles ($97.67 bln), while swap and forward transactions totaled 13.1 trillion rubles ($161.96 bln). The average daily trading volume on the Moscow Exchange foreign exchange market was around 1 trillion rubles ($12.36 bln), up from 892.3 bln rubles ($11.03 in May 2022.

The volume of money market trading climbed by 13.7% to 62.9 trillion rubles ($777.61 bln), with an average daily volume of transactions of 2.996 trillion rubles ($37.04 bln).

The volume of precious metals trade (spot and swap) surged 6.3-fold to 25.5 bln rubles ($315.25 mln) from 4.1 bln rubles ($50.69 mln) in May 2022, including gold trading at 24.6 bln rubles ($304.12 mln) (or 4.8 tons) and silver trading at 0.9 bln rubles ($11.12 mln) (or 12.1 tons).