Saudi trade with BRICS topped $160 bln last year — Saudi minister

DUBAI, June 2. /TASS/. Saudi trade with BRICS topped $160 billion in 2022, making Saudi Arabia the biggest Middle Eastern trade partner of the bloc that comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Friday.

He made the statement at a meeting of foreign ministers from the BRICS Friends group that took place in the South African city of Cape Town.

"His Highness stated that the kingdom is the largest trading partner of BRICS in the Middle East and that trade with BRICS countries, which is showing significant growth, reflects developing and strengthening relations with the countries of this group," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

According to the minister, trade with the BRICS countries increased from $81 billion in 2017 to $128 billion in 2021 and exceeded $160 billion last year. The BRICS Friends ministerial meeting took place a day after a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers. The meeting was attended by foreign ministries from the BRICS countries and 12 countries of the Global South that expressed a desire to join the bloc.