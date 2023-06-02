Gazprom to stop gas supplies through TurkStream for repair period of June 5-12

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. From June 5 to June 12, 2023, Gazprom will stop pumping gas through the TurkStream pipeline for the period of scheduled annual maintenance, the holding announced.

"Scheduled annual maintenance of the TurkStream gas pipeline will be held from June 5 to 12. Gas transportation along both lines of the gas pipeline will be suspended for this period," the statement says.

Carrying out scheduled maintenance work is agreed by all interested parties in advance, the company noted.

In 2022, scheduled maintenance work on the TurkStream gas pipeline took place between June 21 and 28.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey through two pipelines across the Black Sea. The Blue Stream pipeline was put into operation in early 2003 and has a design capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its total length is 1,213 km. The TurkStream export gas pipeline consists of two strings, one of which is designed to supply gas to Turkish consumers, the second - to supply gas to the countries of Southern and South-Eastern Europe. The total capacity of TurkStream is 31.5 billion cubic meters. The pipeline was put into operation in January 2020.