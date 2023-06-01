Russia to prioritize investing in domestic industrial solutions — prime minister

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. Russia should prioritize developing homegrown industrial and engineering solutions and thereby uphold the country’s independence, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"It is important to act strategically. Investments should be made in developing robust industrial and engineering solutions. Certainly, the implementation phase will take a lot of time as this is a complex process in general. There is also no quick payback. But, it is precisely [such an approach that] will guarantee the country’s technological independence. We simply have no alternative," the prime minister said.

The level of digitalization in key processing industry segments is slightly less than 50% at present, Mishustin noted. Implementing cutting-edge technologies, like virtual testing, digital modeling and many others, should proceed apace, he emphasized.

"It is important to optimize production processes, cut involuntary downtime at production facilities, and reduce the time and cost required for bringing high-tech products to market. We will update the digital transformation strategy for the processing sector shortly to facilitate the accomplishment of these tasks," Mishustin added.