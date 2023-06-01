Gas price in Europe almost halved in spring to $282 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe almost halved in spring, to about $282 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London ICE exchange and TASS calculations. The main factors behind this decline were warm weather, high filling of gas storage facilities and reduced demand for gas in the EU.

By the end of trading on the London ICE on May 31, the cost of a futures contract $282 per 1,000 cubic meters down by 45% since February 28 when the price was about $515 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The biggest decline was observed on May 30, when the price of gas fell below $260 for the first time in more than two years.

The average gas price in Europe in March amounted to about $488 per 1,000 cubic meters, in April - $477, and in May it was already about $360.