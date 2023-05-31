Electricity generation in Russia falls by 0.7% to 94.3 bln kWh in April

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s electricity generation in April 2023 amounted to 94.3 bln kWh, which is 0.7% lower than in the same month in 2022 and 10% less than in March this year, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

In particular, in April, Russian thermal power plants increased their output by 1.1% year-on-year to 58.6 bln kWh, remaining the main supplier of electricity to the country's unified energy system with a share of 67.3% of total electricity generation. At the same time, nuclear and hydroelectric power plants reduced their output by 6% and 1% to 18 bln and 17.1 bln kWh, respectively.

Renewable power generation facilities produced 646 bln kWh of electricity in April, which is 1.1% more than in April 2022.

In January-April 2023, Russia’s total electricity output amounted to 415 bln kWh, which is 0.5% less than in the same period last year. Thus, production at thermal power plants increased by 2.8% to 279 bln kWh, but at nuclear power plants and hydroelectric power plants the figure decreased by 7.8% and 5.7% to 71.7 bln kWh and 61.8 bln kWh, respectively.

Generation at renewable energy facilities increased by 5.4% over four months to 2.2 bln kWh.