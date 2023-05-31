Johnson & Johnson continues supplying Acuvue lenses to Russian consumers

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Johnson & Johnson continues providing its Acuvue brand contact lenses to Russian consumers, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Johnson & Johnson continues providing Russian consumers with Acuvue lenses," the press service said. "Our main priority around the world is to provide products to our patients and customers who count on us," the company added.

Johnson & Johnson notified the Russian health regulator earlier that it would be removing a single line of contact lenses from the product mix in Russia. The Ministry of Industry of Russia subsequently said it would expand the parallel import list to include Johnson & Johnson, Alcon Laboratories Inc. and Bausch & Lomb lenses within a fortnight.