Russian companies may take part in infrastructure projects in Mozambique — Lavrov

MAPUTO, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow and Maputo are discussing the possibility of involving Russian companies in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Mozambique, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"A number of Russian companies are showing interest in the Mozambique market, including Kamaz, Inter RAO-Export, and the Pipe Metallurgical Company (TMK - TASS). Now we are discussing the possibility of involving our entrepreneurs in the implementation of interesting large infrastructure projects in Mozambique," Lavrov said following the talks in Mozambique.

The Russian Foreign Minister called for a fuller use of the potential of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation, noting the high level of Russian-Mozambique partnership.

"We registered good dynamics in trade, it grew by more than 10% last year, but the absolute figures, of course, do not correspond to the potential of our two countries," the minister stressed.

Lavrov also confirmed the invitation of the delegation of Mozambique to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June. He noted that this venue provides good opportunities for direct contacts between entrepreneurs of the two countries.