CPC has shipped 27.5 mln metric tons of oil from marine terminal YTD — company

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has shipped 27.1 mln metric tons of oil from its marine terminal year-to-date, the consortium said on Wednesday.

"As of May 30 2023, the Consortium implemented throughput of about 27.1 mln metric tons of oil via the marine terminal, having 249 tankers shipped," CPC noted.

Replacement of hoses, expansion joints and marine breakaway couplings with their service life due to expire in 2023 at the single point mooring (SPM) No. 3 started on May 29, the Consortium informed. Such activities were completed at SPM No. 2 in April.

CPC managers informed shareholders about their efforts to search for alternative producers and vendors in respect of 125 items of foreign equipment with supplies terminated. "For the time being, Russian producers were found for 121 alternative positions," CPC said.