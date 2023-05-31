Aeroflot to fly more often to China from June 2

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Aeroflot will increase the frequency of flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou to four per week since June 2, the airline’s press service said on Wednesday.

"Aeroflot is expanding the program of scheduled flights to China’s cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. The frequency of flights to these largest locations in China will grow to four per week. The air line between Moscow and Beijing will have the new flight on Monday; the extra flight will be added to Shanghai on Sunday and to Guangzhou on Friday," the air carrier said.

Accordingly, flights to Beijing and Guangzhou will be on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights to Shanghai will be performed on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

More frequent flights to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou "will facilitate further development of tourism and economic ties between the countries," the airline said.