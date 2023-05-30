Rostelecom to launch datacenter in Armenia next year — chief executive

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Rostelecom has plans to launch 200 racks of a local datacenter in Armenia through its subsidiary with an option to quickly expand if necessary, President of the Russian telecom giant Mikhail Oseevsky said in an interview with the Vedomosti newspaper.

"We continue proactive development in Armenia, where we have a subsidiary. Datacenter construction is underway there now. This will be the first large datacenter created under the most stringent requirements. Government authorities have strong interest here. At the start of next year, we’re going to go live with two hundred racks with an option to quickly increase capacity," Oseevsky said.

The company considers this segment to be actively developing in the Russian market and in the next two-three years, Rostelecom plans to invest "dozens of billions of rubles'' in it, he added.