Uralchem-Uralkali’s humanitarian shipment reaches Kenya

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Uralchem-Uralkali’s consignment of 34,000 tons of fertilizers has reached Kenya, Uralchem said in a statement on Monday.

"Uralchem-Uralkali Group announces that its consignment of 34,000 tons of fertilizers for Kenya has reached the country’s port of Mombasa. The shipment, comprising potash, urea and NPKS, is currently being unloaded," the statement reads.

This is the group’s second donation in a series of shipments of its fertilizers from the ports and warehouses in the European Union to developing countries that face food insecurity. The previous humanitarian delivery leaving from an EU port comprised 20,000 tons of complex fertilizers and was officially handed over to Malawi in early March.

Both shipments were facilitated by the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP) that chartered vessels to transport the fertilizers. In turn, the group covered the sea freight and other delivery costs.

Uralchem-Uralkali is committed to donating a total of approximately 300,000 tons of mineral fertilizers to developing nations.

Earlier, Uralchem said that another batch was planned to be delivered to Nigeria. Moreover, the company may supply the humanitarian batch of 55,000 tons of fertilizers to Sri Lanka.