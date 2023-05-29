Number of entrepreneurs in Russia should grow — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said it is vital to create conditions for the growth of the number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which boost the country's economic development.

"Of course, we have to do everything possible so that the number of enterprises (small and medium-sized businesses - TASS note), entrepreneurs increases and that it is convenient for [them] to work. I am certain that small and medium-sized businesses will be the catalyst and driver of Russia's economic development and sovereignty," he said on Monday at a meeting of the government commission on the development of SMEs.

Mishustin thanked the participants of the meeting and said that it is important for the government to hear feedback from business representatives in order to understand whether the decisions taken are in line with their expectations and demands.