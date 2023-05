MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The MOEX index rises by 0.3% to 2,662.85 points, the RTS index - by 0.3% to 1,047.03 points at the start of the trading session on Thursday.

As of 10:22 Moscow time, the MOEX index added 0.05% and reached 2,656.28 points, while the RTS index reached 1,045.55 points (+0.15%).

At the same time, the dollar fell by 0.14% to 80.04 rubles, the euro - by 0.52% to 85.92 rubles, and the yuan lost 0.34%, reaching 11.287 rubles.