Russia to continue boosting supplies of oil, petroleum products to India in 2022 — Novak

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia supplied 32 mln tons of oil and petroleum products to India last year and it plans to continue boosting supplies, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Izvestiya daily.

"China, India are first of all among the countries where additional volumes of oil and petroleum products will flow. Previously we almost did not supply those products to India, whereas last year exports there totaled 32 mln tons, and they will be even higher this year. Those are our friendly markets," he said.

Russian Deputy PM also noted high costs on delivery of products that have appeared as the transport element extended.

Earlier, Russia supplied around 225 mln tons of oil and petroleum products to Western countries, whereas in 2022 an additional volume of around 40 mln tons was directed from the western to the Asian-Pacific direction, he explained. This year the plan is to redirect 140 mln tons, with around 80 mln tons to remain on Western markets.