Kiev "collects money" for transit of Russian gas calling Moscow aggressor though — Putin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Ukraine "safely collects money" for transit of Russian gas, though it calls Moscow an aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the second Eurasian Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"Two lines of the gas pipeline [run] through Ukraine. Ukraine has blocked one of them. <…> By the way, we supply gas to Europe via the second line, whereas Ukraine safely collects cash for transit, though it calls us an aggressor," he said, adding that Russia fully implements all its obligations.

"It is no secret that our Western opponents attempt to force many our partners to scale down profitable cooperation with Russia using entreaties, various promises, blackmail, with losses inflicted to respective states and their people being of absolutely no concern to them," he noted.

"In this respect Russia always treats cooperation with all countries responsibly and faithfully, and we fully implement <…> the agreements within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union," the president stressed.