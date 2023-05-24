Ozon receipts up over 3% on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The price of depositary receipts of Ozon went up by 3.3% to 1,799.5 rubles per share on Moscow Exchange on Wednesday following the release of the company’s financial report under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for Q1 2023, according to trading data as of 3:20 p.m. Moscow time.

As of 3:40 p.m. Ozon receipts were up by 3.13% at 1,796.5 rubles per share.

Earlier, the leading multi-category e-commerce platform and one of the largest internet companies in Russia reported that its net profit under IFRS amounted to 10.7 bln rubles ($133 mln) in Q1 2023 compared to 19.1 bln rubles worth of net loss in the same period last year due to a one-time financial gain from the extinguishment of financial liabilities. Total revenue grew by 47% year-on-year, driven by a 120% increase in service revenue in Q1 2023 as a result of rapid growth in advertising revenue as well as greater marketplace commissions, Ozon said.