Uralchem can supply humanitarian batch of fertilizers to Sri Lanka

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Uralchem can deliver a humanitarian batch of fertilizers to Sri Lanka, the Russian fertilizer producer told TASS.

The Group has already sent about 54,000 metric tons of fertilizers from more than 260,000 metric tons blocked in EU ports and storage facilities to African countries, a Group’s spokesperson said. Nigeria can become the next country to get fertilizers.

"The Uralchem-Uralkali Group does not rule out that about 55,000 metric tons of potash being on board of the Asian Majesty ship in the Riga port for more than a year can be supplied to Sri Lanka," the spokesperson said.

The Russian fertilizer producer is going to deliver about 300,000 metric tons of mineral fertilizers free of charge to developing countries. In early March 2023, 20,000 metric tons of fertilizers were handed over to Malawi. In April, 34,000 metric tons of fertilizers were shipped to Kenya and the vessel is en route at the moment.